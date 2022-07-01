Latest update July 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Fitness Express supports GBFF competition

Jul 01, 2022 Sports

Fitness Express has supported the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation intermediate competition which is set for Berbice High School on Saturday.

Jamie Mc Donald (left) of Fitness Express presents the cheque to Videsh Sookram.

The entity recently presented a cheque to Videsh Sookram of the GBBF. Sookram expressed gratitude for the support and said the event is expected to be keenly contested. Participants will battle for Mr. Berbice, Mr. Physique, Miss Bikini, Mr. Best legs and novice bodybuilder titles. Action gets underway at 18:00hrs and tickets cost $1,000 and $1,500 at the door. Tickets are also available at gyms in Berbice.

 

