Election 2020, Cotton Tree 2020, Mon Repos 2022: I know Guyana

Kaieteur News – I haven’t spent over 55 years in social, political and human rights activism and over 48 years as a trained university mind and learned nothing about the nationality named Guyanese. On the contrary, I’ve learned a lot about the nationality named Guyanese. I know this country. I know its people. I know their deep-seated flaws. I know their innate philosophical absenteeism. I know their flaky moral character.

I encounter a sentiment on social media, in the mainstream media, in emails and in physical contact all the time since the general election of March 2020. It goes like this – “Freddie you don’t criticise the government any longer, Freddie you supporting the PPP.” In my recent television interview with Naim Chan, he asked the question. A letter as recent as last week in this newspaper made a comment on the issue.

I don’t read the Stabroek News online since I buy the print version. Dozens of persons have informed me that in the online edition, in response to reader’s comments, the moderator would attack me. I have been sent screen-shots of some of those comments which include accusing me of hypocrisy in supporting the government.

Here is a bet and Kaieteur News’ management should do the morally right thing and ask me to stop writing because a sacred principle is involved. If I lose the bet, I will stop writing. Let anyone in and out of this country produce just one editorial from the Stabroek News on the termination of my UG contract in December 2011 despite two weeks of strike and protest on the campus against the action.

Let anyone produce even one word, I repeat, one word, from the Guyana Human Rights Association on the dismissal that was ruled illegal by the Ombudsman. Let anyone produce one word, yes one word, from the Trade Union Congress on the dismissal even though my union which called the strike was a member of the TUC.

Let anyone produce any word in the media between 2015 and 2020 asking the new APNU+AFC government as to why my wife was not asked if she would like to resume her job at GOINVEST. Guyanese people in and out of the land would get a stroke if they know what Khemraj Ramjattan last week told Norman Brown of the PNC group in UK. It was about why the APNU+AFC government didn’t seek to reinstate me at UG. I leave it to those interested to ask Ramjattan and Norman, who I consider a principled activist who would not lie.

The line that is about to follow, I penned three times before on this page and I am doing so for the 4th time because I know Mr. Glenn Lall, the owner of this paper, is not the kind that would deny a policy or action he initiated. Of the 11 libel writs I received in the 28 years that I wrote for Kaieteur News, I had to find my own lawyer. I have never seen any reaction to that disclosure.

Let me say with pellucid vociferousness, I consider as clowns, idiots, hypocrites and depraved minds those that have accused me and are accusing me of being soft on the government or supporting the government. I am unapologetic about who I have become since 2022. I am not a coward, not a hypocrite therefore, people who are such have no moral right to criticise me. I am unmoved at the expressions of their ugly minds. The Guyanese nationality is an ugly, nasty one.

I know this country and its people. I wrote that as soon as the new government takes office in August 2020, those who remained silent on the election rigging will find their voice to write anti-government things. I was right. Just weeks after, there was a letter in the press with 72 signatures, condemning the government for accepting a visit by then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

I wrote that there will be people barefaced enough to stay silent on the inciting role PNC leaders played when they went up to Cotton Tree in September 2020, then violent attacks on Indians followed. The silence of these people was sickening. I am saying now, that silence will be repeated over what happened at Mon Repos last Tuesday.

Just watch me and see how accurate will be my prediction. Give it a few weeks and the letters against government policies by the usual suspects and their acolytes will start pouring it. This is the state of Guyana. I end with a bold statement. I have fought for rights and justice in Guyana for over 55 years. Those in 2022 who criticise me for not being part of their agenda can kiss you know what.

