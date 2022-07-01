CJIA misses yet another completion deadline

Latest update July 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Chinese contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), has once again failed to meet yet another completion deadline for the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, had announced during a press conference earlier this year that the deadline for the additional works at CJIA was June 30, 2022. On June 6, this publication had contacted Minister Edghill for an update on the progress of the works being undertaken by CHEC, to which the minister said, “We expect the Chinese contractor to hand over the airport at the end of June 2022 and as far as I’m aware, this is on track.”
Jul 01, 2022WI Women’s Captain want to play Test Cricket By Sean Devers Barbadian Hayley Matthews led Barbados to its fourth 50-over title last Saturday in Guyana and was recently appointed West Indies...
