We are the crossroads but keep crossing ourselves up

Kaieteur News – We are giving our position right from the start, and of this there will be no discussion. The Government is the government and that is the closure of this communication. Now that is as far as the story goes, but there is much more to it, and it is unpleasant.

We have a problem in this country, many acute and serial ones. Topping the list of chronic woes is that nobody is listening anymore. Everybody is screaming at each other at the highest volume. Even when we pause and attempt to be (or appear) civil, the façade crumbles at the slightest breath, so fragile is our constitution, so unsteady our feet.

We are blessed with a government and leaders that are intent, if not bent, on getting their way at any cost, by any means, and without regard to the consequences. It is about winning being the only thing, and sticking it to opponents when they are not looking, especially those held as sworn enemies. The government is so dreadful that its leading people will give adversaries a cheap shot in the back, or below the belt, if that gets the job done. And when it is not obsessed with appearance and overpowering those standing in the way, then it is about propaganda.

In areas as diverse and distinct as oil, procurement, COVID-19, propaganda is what carries the day, and this nation has reached the troubled state where vital matters of the state are stuffed down the craw of captive audiences, from under friendly media umbrellas. It could be a one-man show propped up by skillful positioning and steady streams of always available cash. Or those where taxpayers’ dollars are employed to weave magical tales of how beautiful Guyana is today; or assault the sensibilities of the conscientious. When all this have been attempted and executed, Government leaders take a step back, admire the audio and video evidence of their manipulations, and declare themselves very pleased with the results.

In the eyes of the President and Vice President and their band of brothers, ministers and well-wishers that may be so, but only in their eyes. The reality is that we are getting nowhere, other than stoking the smoldering embers of discontent in this society, and allowing scornful outsiders to laugh at us and take advantage of us.

In the instance of the discontented, we repeatedly prove to ourselves how hostile and bitter we are against each other. We, who should be having earnest conversations, are having not anything that resembles communications. Instead, what we are having and proud of it are these verbal convulsions. Unless we commit and recommit to convert to the art of straight communication, then we could have what deteriorates into what is beyond convulsions. We look continually at this country’s head of state to take the lead and set the standard for straight communication on the crucial challenges in this country, only to end up cursing ourselves for our recklessness in believing that we can get substance out of shallowness.

We could be faced with the possibility of social chaos, and leaders are unmoved. We at this paper certainly would have difficulty with any such situation. But there are more assertive, clearly vigorous attitudes now prevailing in this nation. More and more citizens sense that unless they speak out now, especially on government’s oil arrangements that furnish every indication of mischief and malfeasances afoot, there would be nothing worthwhile later to raise their voices over. Unless there is change that touches a chord in agitated citizens, the road ahead could get very rocky, very quickly.

We call upon the President as he reads to think inclusively and planning constructively on how to manage all the tomorrows in front of this government. To the Vice President, we say that we are not the enemy, simply, representative of voiceless citizens concerned about the direction of this country, and the monstrous oil decisions being made. We call on the Opposition to fulfill its duties consistently; it must find its head, discern the wastages of our wealth, gear up for the work ahead. To genuine civil society, we say the first duty is to country, and that is enough.