Two men are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two fully vaccinated men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,253. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of a 68-year-old from Region Two and a 64-year-old from Region Four.

Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 104 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,325. Presently, there are two patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 persons are in institutional isolation, 868 in home isolation and six in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 65,170 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

