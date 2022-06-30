Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two men are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Jun 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two fully vaccinated men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,253. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of a 68-year-old from Region Two and a 64-year-old from Region Four.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 104 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,325. Presently, there are two patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 persons are in institutional isolation, 868 in home isolation and six in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 65,170 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Regal Legends depart for NYSCL Independence Cup

Regal Legends depart for NYSCL Independence Cup

Jun 30, 2022

Kaieteur News – Regal Legends will be the only Guyanese team that will be competing in the New York Softball Cricket League Independence Cup which is set for July 1-3 at Queens and Brooklyn....
Read More
James Joseph continues to shine; tops Master Men 65+ Class

James Joseph continues to shine; tops Master Men...

Jun 30, 2022

Guyanese LaFleur stars in Canada with all-round performance

Guyanese LaFleur stars in Canada with all-round...

Jun 30, 2022

Mohabir, Harricharran lead Demerara to comfortable win against Berbice

Mohabir, Harricharran lead Demerara to...

Jun 30, 2022

GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors, GDF record stunning victories

GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta...

Jun 29, 2022

CWI confirms West Indies contracted players for 2022-2023

CWI confirms West Indies contracted players for...

Jun 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • MAYHEM!!!

    Kaieteur News – I do not accept that a misleading report in an online media source triggered Tuesday’s violent protests,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]