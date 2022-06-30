Regal Legends depart for NYSCL Independence Cup

Kaieteur News – Regal Legends will be the only Guyanese team that will be competing in the New York Softball Cricket League Independence Cup which is set for July 1-3 at Queens and Brooklyn.

Regal Legends departed Guyana on Tuesday evening and will compete in the over50 division.

Regal Legends are the defending champions in the over-50 division and they have also captured the over-50 title in the Florida Cup early this year. Regal Legends have been unbeaten in major tournaments, both overseas and locally, since they started to compete in this category, three years ago.

Manager Rafman Ally told Kaieteur Sport, prior to their departure, that his players are confident of retaining the title. “The win in the Florida Cup boosted our confidence a great deal and with a wealth of experience we will be very difficult to beat,” he said.

Ally stated that his players know what to expect, but will not take any team lightly. “We didn’t get an opportunity to prepare for this tournament due to the inclement weather, in fact we haven’t played in any tournament since the Florida Cup, but the players are raring to go,” he noted.

Ally indicated that they are happy to have veteran Wayne Jones in their line up and saw NYSL as their main threat. He said a lot is expected from players such as Laurie Singh, David Harper, Parsram Persaud, Mohendra Arjune, Ramesh Deonarine, Mahendra Hardyal, Eric Thomas, Rudolph Baker and Unnis Yusuf. The team is being sponsored by Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and ITS OUR LIFE -ARD YouTuber.

The tournament will be played in the open, over-40 and over-50 categories.

The squad reads; Mahendra Hardyal ( C ), Mohendra Arjune, Throy Kippins, Unnis Yusuf, David Harper, Eric Thomas, Rudolph Baker, Wayne Jones, Eion Abel, Fazleem Mohamed, Parsram Persaud, Laurie Singh, Ramesh Deonarine, Lyndon Lyght and Longsford Klass. Rafman Ally is Manager and John Ramsingh Media Manager.