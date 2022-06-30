Mother of five killed in Mandela Avenue accident

– An accident on Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, on Wednesday afternoon, claimed the life of Odessa Sam, 42, of Middle Road, La Penitence, while her reputed husband Wendell Oudkerk is critically injured and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident which claimed the life of the mother of five occurred around 15:20hrs. The accident involved motor jeep PSS 7007 owned by Azruddin Mohamed of Houston Gardens, East Bank Demerara and driven at the time by Nadia Mohamed, 41-year-old of Houston Gardens, EBD.Police reported that Mohamed was proceeding west along the northern drive lane of the southern carriageway, while the couple was on motor cycle CH 1099 proceeding north along Critchlow Avenue.Kaieteur News understands that while Oudkerk of Lot 65 Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, approached the junction of Nelson Mandela and Critchlow Avenue, he reportedly failed to stop and attempted to cross the road. The police reported that in doing so he ended up into the path of the motor jeep.The jeep and the motorcycle collided and this caused the motor cyclist along with the pillion rider to be thrown onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies. The mother of five was pronounced dead on arrival, while Oudkerk was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was placed in the ICU.According to the police report, two breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver of the motor jeep where both tests revealed her BAC was .000%. The police also stated that Sam and Oudkerk were not wearing a safety helmet.According to accident images seen by this publication, Sam body was some distance away from the point of impact where the SUV and motorcycle were.One of the images show a man hovering over her while others can be seen checking on Oudkerk. Mark Ramotar, the Director of the Police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), shared a video, in which multiple bruises can be seen on Oudkerk’s head, hand and back