Mon Repos vendors receive payout same day of protest

– ‘Pholourie lady’ with $3M claim gets $200K compensation

Kaieteur News – Vendors of the Mon Repos Market on the East Coast of Demerara have received compensation for losses they suffered during Tuesday’s violent protest.

One of them, a woman, who claimed that she had lost $3M worth of pholourie, eggball, puri and fishcake, but after the necessary assessment was done she was only compensated with $200,000.

The ‘Poulorie Lady’ was among vendors who were allegedly attacked on Tuesday by protesters. Some were allegedly beaten and robbed while others had their stalls looted. Vehicles were also vandalized and torched. President Ali had visited the vendors after things returned normal and promised them full compensation for their losses. All the vendors had to do, according to information received by this media house, was to file their claims of losses and the government would take the necessary steps to verify the information given and then compensate.

It seems as though the process was not a lengthy one because a number of vendors including the ‘pholourie lady’ have received envelopes with their compensation money. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that those who had damaged vehicles and goods, received compensation in the millions.