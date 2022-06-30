Mon Repos vendors receive payout same day of protest

Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2022 News
– ‘Pholourie lady’ with $3M claim gets $200K compensation
Kaieteur News – Vendors of the Mon Repos Market on the East Coast of Demerara have received compensation for losses they suffered during Tuesday’s violent protest.
One of them, a woman, who claimed that she had lost $3M worth of pholourie, eggball, puri and fishcake, but after the necessary assessment was done she was only compensated with $200,000.
The ‘Poulorie Lady’ was among vendors who were allegedly attacked on Tuesday by protesters. Some were allegedly beaten and robbed while others had their stalls looted. Vehicles were also vandalized and torched. President Ali had visited the vendors after things returned normal and promised them full compensation for their losses. All the vendors had to do, according to information received by this media house, was to file their claims of losses and the government would take the necessary steps to verify the information given and then compensate.
It seems as though the process was not a lengthy one because a number of vendors including the ‘pholourie lady’ have received envelopes with their compensation money. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that those who had damaged vehicles and goods, received compensation in the millions.
Jun 30, 2022Kaieteur News – Regal Legends will be the only Guyanese team that will be competing in the New York Softball Cricket League Independence Cup which is set for July 1-3 at Queens and Brooklyn....
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – My column was already in when the protestors physically attacked Indian vendors and robbed them at... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]