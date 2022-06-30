Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man who threatened to kill President Ali is mentally ill

Jun 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A man of unsound mind was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly making assassination threats against President Irfaan Ali.

The man has been identified as Marvin Richmond called ‘Wakie’ of Sealey Street, Golden Grove ECD. According to the police, the man was treated on several occasions by a psychiatrist. This simply means he has a background of mental illness.

On Tuesday, the man in a live video stream was heard saying on Tuesday “we gon kill the f…. g President too budday.” President Ali in a subsequent statement said that the man’s action was unacceptable and posited that he will be asking “the Parliament to pass a unanimous resolution decrying political violence and threats of assassination. Because, in order to build one Guyana for all, we must speak with one voice that threats of political violence and assassination will not be tolerated in our democratic society. “

