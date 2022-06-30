Man wanted for deadly De Kindren brawl

Kaieteur News – Three days after the body of 34-year-old Lansford Kenwayne Duguid was pulled out of a drain with his legs tied and multiple chop wounds – the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for Chris Carew, 25, of Lot 60 De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara in relation to the crime.

Kaieteur News understands that Carew was among the two female Venezuelan nationals who allegedly killed Duguid on Sunday morning during a brawl at Lot 12 De Kinderen Housing Scheme. The police had apprehended one female suspect who remains in custody, as the file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Wednesday morning for legal advice.

Kaieteur News had reported that when the police arrived on the scene, Duguid’s body was in a drain, semi-covered in mud. The police reported that chop wounds were seen on the left and right fingers, hand, four stab wounds to his chest, three stab wounds to his right leg and multiple chops to his head and a rope was tied around his legs and neck.

It was about 22:00hrs on Saturday June 25, 2022, when Duguid visited Lot 12 De Kinderen Housing Scheme looking for 22-year-old Jessica Ortiz, who lives there. However, the woman was not at the house and the landlord informed him that she was not there.

The report further stated that around 03:30hrs Sunday, the landlord said that he heard loud screams. He indicated to the police that when he checked, he noticed Duguid pulling the 22-year-old woman by her hair, while another Venezuelan woman held on to his waist from the back.

It was reported that the landlord then rushed to the area and he witnessed Duguid and two women fighting in a drain. One of the women was reportedly armed with a knife which she used to stab Duguid to his leg, while the male, suspected to be Carew was holding Duguid around his neck.

According to the police report, Carew reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Duguid several chops about his body. The suspects then used a rope and tied Duguid’s legs and left him in the drain.

Moreover, a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Duguid has revealed that he died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incises wounds. The examination was done on Monday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.