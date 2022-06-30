James Joseph continues to shine; tops Master Men 65+ Class

Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2022 Sports
Meridian Bank Great Valley Criterium
Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club’s, James Joseph continues to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying in the USA when he won the Master Men 65+ Category 1/2/3/4 race at the Meridian Bank Great Valley Criterium on Sunday last in Malvern, PA.
Joseph, who is in pristine form this season, topped a field of ten riders in his category, clocking 1:00:22 to win ahead of Paul Korner (ActiveYards /Trek) who was timed at 1:00:24, the same time as the third-placed Mark Hastings (QCW Cycling p/b Cadence Cycling). Combining the 55+ and 65+ categories, Joseph placed eight overall.
Meanwhile, another Guyanese, Jamaul John (CRCA/Foundation Elite Team) placed eighth in the Category 1/2/3 race in 1:51:23. This race was won by Dylan Bibic (Premier Tech u23) in 1:50:46 with second place going to Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers) 1:50:47 with John’s teammate, Jamol Eastmond taking the final podium spot in 1:50:48.
A total of 102 riders contested this category with 13 not completing the distance.
