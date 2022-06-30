Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

James Joseph continues to shine; tops Master Men 65+ Class

Jun 30, 2022 Sports

Meridian Bank Great Valley Criterium

Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club’s, James Joseph continues to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying in the USA when he won the Master Men 65+ Category 1/2/3/4 race at the Meridian Bank Great Valley Criterium on Sunday last in Malvern, PA.

James Joseph after Sunday’s race

Joseph, who is in pristine form this season, topped a field of ten riders in his category, clocking 1:00:22 to win ahead of Paul Korner (ActiveYards /Trek) who was timed at 1:00:24, the same time as the third-placed Mark Hastings (QCW Cycling p/b Cadence Cycling). Combining the 55+ and 65+ categories, Joseph placed eight overall.
Meanwhile, another Guyanese, Jamaul John (CRCA/Foundation Elite Team) placed eighth in the Category 1/2/3 race in 1:51:23. This race was won by Dylan Bibic (Premier Tech u23) in 1:50:46 with second place going to Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers) 1:50:47 with John’s teammate, Jamol Eastmond taking the final podium spot in 1:50:48.
A total of 102 riders contested this category with 13 not completing the distance.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Regal Legends depart for NYSCL Independence Cup

Regal Legends depart for NYSCL Independence Cup

Jun 30, 2022

Kaieteur News – Regal Legends will be the only Guyanese team that will be competing in the New York Softball Cricket League Independence Cup which is set for July 1-3 at Queens and Brooklyn....
Read More
James Joseph continues to shine; tops Master Men 65+ Class

James Joseph continues to shine; tops Master Men...

Jun 30, 2022

Guyanese LaFleur stars in Canada with all-round performance

Guyanese LaFleur stars in Canada with all-round...

Jun 30, 2022

Mohabir, Harricharran lead Demerara to comfortable win against Berbice

Mohabir, Harricharran lead Demerara to...

Jun 30, 2022

GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors, GDF record stunning victories

GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta...

Jun 29, 2022

CWI confirms West Indies contracted players for 2022-2023

CWI confirms West Indies contracted players for...

Jun 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • MAYHEM!!!

    Kaieteur News – I do not accept that a misleading report in an online media source triggered Tuesday’s violent protests,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]