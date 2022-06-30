Italian firms bid to provide consultancy services for Linden to Mabura road project

Kaieteur News – Responding to the Ministry of Public Works’ expression of interest for project management consultancy services for the Linden to Mabura road upgrade project, Italian firms- Politecna in joint venture with Rina Consulting were the only bidder that applied for the job.

The project which opened on Monday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office saw the firms submitting a bid of US$3,700,000 for the contract. Kaieteur News understands that the objective of the consultancy is to effectively manage the various project interfaces and coordinate the implementation of the project.

As reported on, the upgrade of the Linden to Mabura road will be done by Brazilian firm-Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. The government had inked the US$190 million project earlier this year for the company to rehabilitate some 121km stretch of road to asphaltic concrete.

Kaieteur News had reported that this infrastructure project is being pursued by the Government of Guyana in partnership with Caribbean Development Bank and the United Kingdom Government. The UK-funded US$66 million, the CDB funded US$112 million while the Guyana Government provided US$12 million.

This project will consist of two main highways; the width of each lane is approximately 3.6 metres, some hard shoulders both sides measuring 2.4 metres, cyclist and pedestrian lane of two metres, a utility corridor, about 10 bus stops, and nine rest areas just to mention a few. The Linden to Mabura Hill road project is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil. Upon completion, this road project would provide major support to ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil and open vast opportunities by linking Guyana’s hinterland communities to Georgetown.