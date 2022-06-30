Fisherman charged for allegedly attempting to rape WCD woman

Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old fisherman was on Wednesday remanded to prison for attempting to rape a 22-year-old woman on Friday night.
Ajay Gaj of Jetti Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara made his first court appearance in the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty where the charge of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence was read to him.
Gaj who pleaded not guilty to the charge was remanded and is expected to appear back in court on July 25. The police in a report had stated that the incident occurred sometime around 23:30hrs at a village located on the West Coast of Demerara.
Reports are that around 23:30 hours, the young woman was walking in a street when she was confronted by the suspect who allegedly threatened her with a knife, and attempted to drag her into a nearby yard. During the ordeal, the woman who put up a fight, managed to bite the suspect’s tongue as he was attempting to kiss her. The suspect after being bitten by the woman, made good his escape in an unknown direction police stated.
After the incident, the victim went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where she made a report. The suspect was subsequently apprehended in a bushy area, a short distance away from his residence and taken into custody.
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
