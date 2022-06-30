Cop who allegedly killed Quindon Bacchus should have been arrested – Paul Slowe

Kaieteur News – Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Paul Slowe, has added his voice to the debate over whether the policeman fingered in the shooting death of Quindon Bacchus should be arrested.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement on Tuesday noted that the policeman who shot and killed 23-year-old Bacchus remains under “open arrest” and is “confined to Police Headquarters.” The police’s statement was in response to reports on social media that the policeman identified as Kristoff Denobrega, of Golden Grove Village, East Coast Demerara, was released from custody.

However, Slowe in a letter to the editor explained that in the circumstances of a criminal offence an officer should be relieved of his duties and arrested for the offence in which he is alleged to have committed.

The former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) went to note that the terms “Close Arrest” and “Open Arrest” have been incorrectly used and applied over the years. He explained that section 10 of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01 addresses the issue of when a member of the Guyana Police Force can be placed under close arrest and open arrest.

Slowe outlined the circumstances for which an officer should be placed under close arrest: “Section 10 of the police (Discipline) Act Chapter 17:01 states, in part: 10 (1) any member of the Force may be placed under close arrest. If he is under the influence of intoxicating liquor to such an extent as is to be incapable of performing his duty; If he commits an insubordinate act, or uses any insubordinate or disrespectful language to a person in authority over him; If he willfully disobeys the lawful order of his superior; If he strikes or attempts to strike any member of the Force superior in rank to himself.”

Further, he explained that in the circumstances of close arrest- in the case of a member of the Force or above the rank of inspector, he shall be confined to his quarter under guard, and in the case of any other member of the Force below the rank of inspector to some suitable place in the police station premises other than the prisoners’ cell under guard.

When any member of the Force is placed under close arrest, his identification card, whistle, baton, arms and ammunition will be given up by him forthwith in such manner as the member of the Force or officer who places him under arrest my direct

In the case of open arrest, the former PSC chair said when a member of the Force is placed under open arrest, he shall be deprived of all privileges and leave until the case is disposed of and he shall attend all parades and do duty as required.

As such, he stated that “There is no provision in law for a member of the Force who is alleged to have committed a criminal offence to be placed under close arrest, and subsequently open arrest.”

According to the former policeman “Such persons should be arrested in the manner prescribed by law. All other procedures relating to someone who is arrested should thereafter be followed.”