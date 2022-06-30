Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Michael Morgan remanded for cocaine trafficking

Jun 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Michael Andrew Morgan, 52, of Lot 142 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce for a drug trafficking charge.

Michael Morgan, at court on Wednesday.

The cocaine.

On Monday morning Morgan was arrested after a search was conducted at his Eccles, house, and a quantity of cocaine and a firearm with ammunition were unearthed. Morgan made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Stanley Moore, S.C. Morgan denied the charge that was read to him and he was remanded to prison until August 4, 2022.
According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), acting on intelligence CANU officers conducted a narcotics operation on Monday at Morgan’s property. A search was conducted in the presence of the lone occupant Morgan, and it resulted in the discovery of a quantity of cocaine, 27 nine mm rounds, one .32 Taurus firearm, along with one magazine, and 25 matching .32 rounds.
As such, Morgan was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the firearm, ammunition, and narcotics. CANU reported that the narcotics were tested and confirmed to be cocaine with a total weight of 3.27 kg and a street value of approximately $3.5million.
Head of CANU, James Singh, noted that the firearm and ammunition charge will be filed by the police and not CANU. Notably, Morgan is the brother of Peter Morgan, who was deported back to Guyana in 2015 after completing a 10 year sentence in the United States of America for drug trafficking.

 

