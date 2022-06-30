A lady deh pun a roll

Latest update June 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys nah like mek jokes when a story is no laughing matter. And wah happen Tuesday was no skin-teeth affair.
But dem boys had a good laugh, a belch and a fart. One lady did walkin’ down de road with some who bin help demselves to de people goods at de market. Dis one lady, all she get was one roll ah toilet paper.
People fetch way bag loads ah potatoes and greens. Others fetch way a whole garbage bin ah clothing. A youngster get more cucumbers dan he can eat. Millions of dollars in stocks disappear. But a lady, all she had in she hand was one roll ah toilet paper.
Imagine if she get hold by de police fuh dah one roll. Dem gan ask she weh she get de paper from and why she walk all dat distance fuh buy one roll toilet paper. She might tell dem dat she on a roll and nat tekkin’ no crap.
And to make matters worse, de toilet paper nah even come with a wrapping. Now who does buy toilet paper without de outta wrapping. Dem boys wan know if is one-ply or two-ply paper. If is one-ply dem boys nat shaking she hand.
One thing we does never short of in Guyana is toilet paper. When de Americans did run out ah toilet paper during de pandemic, we never had shortage.
During dat period one man was going to mek a joke about toilet paper. But he seh dem Americans probably wouldn’t get it.
Talk half. Leff half.
Jun 30, 2022Kaieteur News – Regal Legends will be the only Guyanese team that will be competing in the New York Softball Cricket League Independence Cup which is set for July 1-3 at Queens and Brooklyn....
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – My column was already in when the protestors physically attacked Indian vendors and robbed them at... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]