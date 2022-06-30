A lady deh pun a roll

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys nah like mek jokes when a story is no laughing matter. And wah happen Tuesday was no skin-teeth affair.

But dem boys had a good laugh, a belch and a fart. One lady did walkin’ down de road with some who bin help demselves to de people goods at de market. Dis one lady, all she get was one roll ah toilet paper.

People fetch way bag loads ah potatoes and greens. Others fetch way a whole garbage bin ah clothing. A youngster get more cucumbers dan he can eat. Millions of dollars in stocks disappear. But a lady, all she had in she hand was one roll ah toilet paper.

Imagine if she get hold by de police fuh dah one roll. Dem gan ask she weh she get de paper from and why she walk all dat distance fuh buy one roll toilet paper. She might tell dem dat she on a roll and nat tekkin’ no crap.

And to make matters worse, de toilet paper nah even come with a wrapping. Now who does buy toilet paper without de outta wrapping. Dem boys wan know if is one-ply or two-ply paper. If is one-ply dem boys nat shaking she hand.

One thing we does never short of in Guyana is toilet paper. When de Americans did run out ah toilet paper during de pandemic, we never had shortage.

During dat period one man was going to mek a joke about toilet paper. But he seh dem Americans probably wouldn’t get it.

Talk half. Leff half.