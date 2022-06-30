16 persons charged for ECD protest

Kaieteur News – A total of 16 men were on Wednesday charged for riotous behaviour. The defendants appeared in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

They were charged for riotous behaviour contrary to section 136 (b) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02. One of the men pleaded guilty, while the other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them.

Senior Magistrate Azore granted bail in the sum of $15,000 to the defendants that denied the allegation and fined the defendant that pleaded guilty $20,000. The matter for the others was adjourned to October 19, 2022.

Those charged are: Rondolph Murphy, 50-year-old of Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara; Jawonza Fowler, 18-year-old male of Hackett Street, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara; Michael Moore, 23-year-old of Victoria, East Coast Demerara; Rawl Griffith, 45-year-old of Haslington, East Coast Demerara; George Teixy, 31-year-old of Haslington, East Coast Demerara; Daniel Thomas, 19-year-old of Haslington, East Coast Demerara; Legendi Pompey, 33-year-old of Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

The others are: Seon Austin, 31-year-old of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara; Quincy Lawrence, 40-year-old male of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara; Winston James, 23-year-old male of Victoria, East Coast Demerara; Andrew Sumner, 59-year-old of Victoria, East Coast Demerara; Shentel Caesar, 25-year-old of Melanie; Rondel Clarke, 21-year-old of Ann’s Grove; Shamar Payne, 23-year-old of Bachelor’s Adventure; Kevon Nicholas, 18-year-old male of Haslington; Kester Paul, 24-year-old of Haslington.