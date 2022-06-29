Walsh hails Berbice Cricket Legacy – Urges players to develop a culture of commitment, hard work and discipline

“I would really like to visit Berbice not for three days but for about a week as I am really impressed with what is going on here. Continue to work hard, remain focus and remember that total commitment and discipline are the keys to success.” The words of legendary West Indies player Courtney Walsh as he spoke to dozens of Berbice youth players at the St. Francis Community Developers Hall in Rose Hall Town during a three hours visit to the Berbice Cricket Board.

The legendary fast bowler and former West Indies captain readily accepted an invitation from BCB President Hilbert Foster to visit the ancient county for an inspirational session with junior players. Walsh was accompanied by West Indies female team physiotherapist Neil Barry Jnr and West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer. Walsh was involved in an informative segment with Foster, who asked numerous questions on the importance of education, physical fitness, importance of discipline, his legendary career, how to deal with the media and the role of a sport ambassador among others.

Walsh’s advised the attentive audience to work on all aspects of their game on a daily basis for about three hours and to use disappointments as an incentive to better themselves. Warning that a cricketing career is just for a short period, he urged players to make sure that they pursue their educational career with a passion. This he stated would assist them to have a life after the end of their cricketing career.

Walsh spent a long time, speaking to the nine Berbicians who gained selection on the national under19 team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies tournament in Trinidad. He urged them to stick to the basics, to remain focus at all times and to work hard on the weak areas of their game. Captain of the team Ashmini Munisar expressed thanks to Walsh for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with them and imparting his vast knowledge to them. She stated that members of the team gained a lot of wisdom from Walsh and she was confident that it would improve their cricketing career.

Meanwhile, the Berbice Cricket Board honoured Walsh with its highest award, Tribute to Hero. Board Secretary Angela Haniff inducted Walsh as the 32nd awardee while Walsh also received a special gift and commemorative plaque to mark his visit to the home of Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher, Joe Solomon, Roy Fredericks and Alvin Kallicharran.