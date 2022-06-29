Sookdeo bowls Bachan CC to victory

Latest update June 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 29, 2022 Sports
Anil Sookdeo bagged seven wickets for 16 runs to bowl Bachan Cricket Club to a 116-run win over Meeri Peeri when the New York National Cricket League 30 overs competition continued on Saturday last.
Bachan CC batted first and scored 187 – 7 in 30 overs. Neil Persaud scored 57, Saffeek Deonarine 32 and Derrick Ramkelawan 27 not out.
Meeri Peeri were dismissed for 71 in reply. Sookdeo was supported by Derrick Ramkelawan with 2 – 7.
