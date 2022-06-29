Latest update June 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Parika Salem Secondary rewarded

Jun 29, 2022 Sports

Parika Salem Secondary received there 2nd place medals from the just concluded West Demerara Essequibo Circle Tennis Sub-Association for AL Sport & Tour Promotions Mixed team Circle Tennis tournament.

Parika Salem with their prize

In a simple ceremony inside a packed school auditorium, the officials did apologize to the team for being unable to present their medals at the conclusion of the tournament, which was due to a mix up, but thanked them for their patience.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors, GDF record stunning victories

GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors, GDF record...

Jun 29, 2022

When action in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Saturday last at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, EBD, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in...
Read More
CWI confirms West Indies contracted players for 2022-2023

CWI confirms West Indies contracted players for...

Jun 29, 2022

West Indies squads named for T20Is and CG United ODIs vs Bangladesh Rovman Powell the new T20I Vice Captain

West Indies squads named for T20Is and CG United...

Jun 29, 2022

Walsh hails Berbice Cricket Legacy – Urges players to develop a culture of commitment, hard work and discipline

Walsh hails Berbice Cricket Legacy – Urges...

Jun 29, 2022

Windies Masters wing out to UK for the Marlborough Cup Tour – Dhaniram brothers to turn out for the West Indies

Windies Masters wing out to UK for the...

Jun 29, 2022

Sookdeo bowls Bachan CC to victory

Sookdeo bowls Bachan CC to victory

Jun 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]