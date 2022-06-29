Parika Salem Secondary rewarded

Parika Salem Secondary received there 2nd place medals from the just concluded West Demerara Essequibo Circle Tennis Sub-Association for AL Sport & Tour Promotions Mixed team Circle Tennis tournament.

In a simple ceremony inside a packed school auditorium, the officials did apologize to the team for being unable to present their medals at the conclusion of the tournament, which was due to a mix up, but thanked them for their patience.