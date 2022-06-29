Latest update June 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Looknauth’s 79 helps MMZ beat Port Mourant by 9 wickets

Jun 29, 2022 Sports

Richie ‘Spice Man’ Looknauth was again on fire at the picturesque Bay Park and in breezy and sunny conditions, led MMZ to a one-wicket win over Port Mourant CC last Sunday.

After a huge win last weekend, PMCC won the toss took first strike and made 180 off their allotted 40 overs with the inform Sharaz Baksh scoring 71 off 89 deliveries.

Skipper Andy Mohammed picked up 3-34 off his eight overs and was well supported by Matthew Lutchena 2-4 in two overs and Keith Edie who took 2-38 in his eight over spell.

Looknauth continued from where he left off in his last innings the day before and scored a magnificent 79 off 61 deliveries with six sixes and two fours.

Richie Looknauth

He was supported by Ronaldo Renee who made a swashbuckling 47 just off 25 deliveries with four sixes and five fours. Keith Edie chipped in with 35 off 55 deliveries.

MMZ finished with 181-1 off 25.1 overs.

Andy Mohammed

MMZ opening pair skipper Andy Mohammed and the diminutive right handed Renee walked out to the middle with a cool breeze blowing across the ground.

The pair put on a quick 55 runs partnership in only four overs before Mohammed retired hurt after pulling a muscle.

This made way for the century-maker in their previous game and Looknauth, from West Demerara in Guyana, who ensured MMZ reached their target of 181. (Sean Devers)

