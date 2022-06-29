Human Services Ministry launches ‘Every Child Safe’ storybook competition

Kaieteur News – Following the resounding response to the first ‘Every Child Safe’ short story writing competition, the Ministry of Human Services will now host it for a second time.

In a release, the Ministry noted that, “This initiative seeks to engage children between the ages 12 to 17 years on issues surrounding child safety, child care and child abuse.” The young writers will be given a 600-word limit, with stories needing a title.

Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, “Children safety is priority for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. Safety is important in so many different situations especially to children and it is imperative that they understand that they must, at all times consider their own safety and those of others and also be aware of how they can report and get to safe spaces in the event that they are confronted by anyone or anything that is harmful to them. Bringing this storybook competition for a second time allows them to discuss and think about it, to put thoughts on paper. We have a second storybook emerging where their words and their thoughts and experiences can influence other young people their age so I am looking forward to seeing what they will write.”

Under ‘Every Child Safe’, more is done than to just make information available to the public; a personal and consistent check-in with members of communities all across Guyana is carried out to help them to identify perpetrators and bring relief to those experiencing violence, abuse and other harmful experiences.

The campaign fosters heightened vigilance on child abuse in communities, and people will now be more aware of crimes that they should look out for, and how they should report cases of child abuse utilising the 914 hotline and all the other avenues available to them through the Ministry.

The release made it clear that stories must be written in Standard English but Creole may be used in dialogues. The top 10 stories will be selected by a panel of judges from the Ministry with a keen interest in capturing the imagination of the readers while speaking to the issues listed in a creative and culturally sensitive form. These stories will be published by the Ministry and supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). These books will be circulated countrywide.

Writers will be given a maximum of two entries and each must be affixed with name, address and contact number. Prizes will be presented to the winners. Stories could be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Ministry’s offices located at 357 Lamaha and East Streets or Lot 1 Cornhill Street, Stabroek or Childcare and Protection Agency located at Lot 7 Broad and Charles Streets, Georgetown. Closing date is midnight on July 27.

In the initial competition, approximately 220 entries were received from children across the country.