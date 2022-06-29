Latest update June 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana Beverages Inc partners with International Shotokan Karate Federation of Guyana

Jun 29, 2022 Sports

Guyana Beverages Inc. is honoured to partner with the International Shotokan Karate Federation, through its Oasis brand of premium purified water, in offering the sport of Karate to the citizens of Guyana, the business entity informed.

A press conference was held at the ISKF Guyana Dojo recently to seal the partnership. The portfolio of products offered by Guyana Beverages Inc, provide consumers with the highest quality, best tasting beverages. The Oasis brand of water offers consumers a refreshing balanced taste of premium purified water. Guyana Beverages Inc, of Plot 4A Area AA1 Plantation Great Diamond East Bank Demerara, is a leader in the beverage industry and remains at the cutting edge of innovation.

In Photo: Sensei Christopher Chaves, of the International Shotokan Karate Federation (left) and General Manager of Guyana Beverages Inc. Mr. Samuel Arjoon (right).

To this end, the company launched in the Guyana market its Sports Drink Altitude which contains sodium, potassium and magnesium and comes in three flavours – Fruit Punch, Grape and Blue Frost. This product will also form part of the sponsorship, offering the participants the ability to replace electrolytes lost through sweat. Included in the range of offerings will be drinks targeted to the younger age group of athletes, to ensure they are refreshed as well. These drinks include the range of Kool Kidz juices targeted to children.

A deep level of gratitude is expressed to General Manager, Mr. Samuel Arjoon and the Management of Guyana Beverages Inc. for focusing on sports development and for seeking to make Oasis the official water of the International Shotokan Karate Federation of Guyana.

