GTA rekindles partnership with GBTI for Open Tournament

Latest update June 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 29, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) recently acquired their sponsorship for the GBTI Open 2022 Tournament which is scheduled to serve off on Sunday, July 3, at the Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) Courts in Bel Air Park.
In a simple handover ceremony, President to the GTA, Cristy Campbell, was presented with a cheque by Public Relations and Marketing Manager of GBTI, Pamela Binda-Pryce.
When the GTA recently acquired their financial boost, it revived the partnership between the two entities which spans close to two decades.
Meanwhile, according to the Association, the opening ceremony for the event takes place on Friday, July 1, before its commencement.
The two-week tournament which concludes on July 17 will feature categories including Boys and Girls U-18, Ladies and Gentlemen Open, Over-35, Over-45, Novice, Ladies Open Doubles, Gentlemen Open Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
Last year’s male champion was Mexican, Miguel Garcia, while Guyanese, Cristy Campbell, wore the female crown.
