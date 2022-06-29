GFF Women’s Development League… Fruta Conquerors, GDF record stunning victories

When action in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Saturday last at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, EBD, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in their first match eased to a 4-0 win over Santos Football Club (SFC) whist Fruta Conquerors rebounded in grand style following their opening loss to Police Football Club (PFC) when they hammered Swan Football Club ((SFC), 19-0.

GDF were kept in check by their less experienced counterparts from Santos and were only able to penetrate the Santos final third once in the first half, thanks to an Aboice Heywood 26th minute strike.

The bigger name teams including GDF and the GPF would have snapped up most of the seasoned female players during the transfer window thus far which has made way for a number of young players to be able to showcase their talent at this, highest level for women in Guyana.

While it might bring with it some heavy losses, these young players would be very thankful for the exposure as they would become tougher players by the end of this shortened season.

The second half for the GDF was more satisfying as they fired in three unanswered goals. Anastasia Horsham in the 63rd, Suashar Greaves, two minutes later, and Sherrilyn Kingston in the 74th, were the other players on the score sheet for the Army, which is third place on the points table with three points, the same as Police and Fruta Conquerors at the top, goal difference separating them.

The Fruta ladies were in rampaging form, having given up full points to Police in the League’s opening match. Against a young and inexperienced Swan Football Club side that started the game with just eight players, Fruta Conquerors were gifted the perfect start when Sawn conceded an own goal just two minutes into the match.

It was the perfect momentum for the Tucville-based side as they kept the standing Referee busy recording the times for the next eighteen goals.

Leading the goal blitz was Nikisa Wayne with five goals, she was on target in the 28th, 29th, 36th, 41st, and 46th minutes. There was a helmet-trick each for Sandra Johnson (13th, 16th, 23rd, 30th) and Shamya Daniels (35th, 47th, 49th, 58th). Recording a hat-trick was Shanic Thornhill (11th, 25th, 33rd) with a brace for Jessica Teasdale in the 53rd and 58th minutes.