GCB announces Guyana Girls Under19 team

Jun 29, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the Guyana Girls Under19 team to participate in the Cricket West Indies Girls Under-19 Regional Tournament. The tournament will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-14, 2022.
National Women’s senior team player, Ashmini Munisar has been appointed captain of the team while Niveena Ramnauth will be her deputy. Munisar, who played in the just concluded CG Insurance and CWI Blaze T20 tournament, is expected to play a major role with both with bat and ball as Guyana aim to take this year’s trophy.
The team includes Realanna Grimmond, who was the leading run scorer in the Under-19 Inter-county played in May with an aggregated of 120 runs. Grimmond struck and unbeaten 91 against Demerara in what was considered the ‘final’ of the T20 tournament.
Head coach of Women’s cricket, Julian Moore, will serve as the coach, while West Indies pacer Tremayne Smartt, who was a member of the National Senior Women’s Team that participated in the recently concluded Women’s Regional tournament, will be the Manager.
The squad is expected to be encamped from yesterday, Tuesday, June 28- July 1, with sessions to be held at the Guyana National Stadium from June 29-July 1, 2022.
The squad reads:
