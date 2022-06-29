Latest update June 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

ESCL, teammates express condolences to Seepersaud family

Jun 29, 2022 Sports

Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) has sent out condolences to the family and friends of Alvin Seepersaud who died recently at the age of 53 due to a Heart-Attack in New York.

Seepersaud represented the USA-based Braves Cricket Club during his softball cricketing career and he was always touted an excellent cricketer.

He was known for his continued support as well and since the formation of the ESCL two years ago, he showed his generosity, too.

The Late Alvin Seepersaud

Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne stated that he and his fellow executive members are saddened after learning of Seepersaud’s sudden demise.

“We [are] very saddened at the death of Seepersaud who was very supportive when it comes to softball cricket; we want to extend our deepest condolences to his immediate family and the softball cricket fraternity,” Layne commented.

According to several of his teammates, Seepersaud would have played the game with great passion and willing to contribute in any way off the field. They too have embraced this time of bereavement with the family.

Some of his teammates were: Tom Bacchus, Vo Tajeshwar, Gary Mohamed, Chandrapaul Persaud, Manik Persaud, Ravi Persaud, Murino Butchey, Afzal Bacchus, Fizool Bacchus, Jagdeo Singh, Robert Hanoman, Layne, Ravi Etwaroo, Mike Persaud, Andy Parsnauth, Azeem Mohamed and Nizam Mohammed.

Seepersaud was born in Leguan, an Island in Essequibo but moved to USA with his family over a decade ago.

The viewing will be done on Thursday with a funeral service taking place the following day in USA.

