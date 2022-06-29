EBFA Senior Men’s League Soesdyke Falcons and Grove Hi-Tech snatch full points in exciting encounters

Soesdyke Falcons sent out a stern warning to all and sundry in the ongoing East Bank Football Association Senior Men’s League when they upstaged long-time rivals Timehri Panthers 3-2 in a thrilling clash on Sunday last at the GFF National Training Centre.

It was a long-awaited and highly anticipated clash between two rivals with a well-documented history in football. Timehri would have had the better of their Soesdyke neighbours for some time but that was not the case on Sunday as the winners were urged on by their large band of supporters on a day when even the rain couldn’t stop the fans from cheering them on.

Many opted to stay in the rain with and without umbrellas as the action on the pitch was hot enough to keep them glued to the end-to-end action. Soesdyke it was which took the early lead when forward, Tyrone Khan, eased into the final third from the right side to slot the ball into the back of the nets.

This brought a synchronized eruption of cheers and joy from the Soesdyke fans, and it was game on. The exchanges continued to ebb and flow with neither team being able to wrest total advantage. Timehri, however, did have a few promising runs but were unable to make them count.

With the halftime whistle being anticipated, it was the Timehri lads who were on another enterprising run into the Soesdyke final third, even though they were unable to finish as they would have liked, they were able to draw a penalty for a foul.

Stepping up to take the kick from the penalty mark was Lloyd Matthews who made no mistake on the stroke of halftime.

The second half commenced with the same zest and energy from both teams and a mere six minutes into the half, veteran midfielder, Mervin Joseph restored Soesdyke’s advantage when he found the back of the nets.

It was Joseph again on target in the 68th minute to double the advantage for Soesdyke with the score reading 3-1. Lots of time remained and Timehri, the reigning League champions never gave up.

They turned the heat up and again, chances were created but Soesdyke

held their nerves as best they could under relentless pressure. Three minutes to full-time, second-half substitute, J. Walcott handed Timehri a sniffer of a chance when he scored, but time was against them as the final whistle was sounded minutes later.

The fans on both sides of the divide enjoyed a memorable clash on a wet Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s main supporting clash had set the tone for the feature event when Grove Hi-Tech had to pull out all the stops to snatch full points from a determined and improving Herstelling Raiders.

Grove took the early lead twenty (20) minutes on with an Akeem James goal but that advantage was cancelled out seven (7) minutes later when Herstelling Raiders’ Shaquan Sam rocked the back of the nets to level things up at 1-1.

Goals then became tough to come by for either team and just when it seemed like both teams were settling for a draw, Domini Garnett, who had earlier missed a penalty made amends when he capitalised on a mistake from the Raiders’ custodian, Quazim Yussuf to slot the ball home to hand Grove the win, 2-1 on the stroke of full time.