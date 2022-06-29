Bully nah like listen to advice

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Pee-Ain’t-See like dem wan legalise lobbying in Guyana. Dem planning fuh bring a Bill before de National Assembly fuh regulate lobbying.

But dem boys wan dem fuh know dat by convention, dem suppose to only bring Bills about moral issues. Dem can’t dictate economic and social policy to de guvament. But bully nah like listen to advice.

Dem boys believe dis is a back door attempt fuh get fuh debate de Su matter in de National Assembly. But yuh gat to give de Pee- Ain’t- See credit fuh trying. In Guyana we does seh, “no tricks, no living!”

Lobbying is a national institution in Guyana. If yuh nah know somebody who know somebody who gat a contact somewhere, yuh cork does duck. Yuh does get all kinda push around. But dem inside contacts does help mek life easier fuh everyone concerned, and it does be rewarding too, fuh all concern.

De system is informal and it does wuk. Suh why de Pee-Ain’t-See want to bruk up de baby party? Why dem want to pass law fuh gat to register dem lobbyists?

Middlemen does be lobbyists in Guyana. And if yuh gat to register all de middlemen in Guyana, yuh might gat a list which is half de size of de Electoral List. De Pee-Ain’t-See gat its own middlemen also.

Is suh we does roll in Guyana. Middlemen run things in Guyana. Without dem, we would be in trouble.

Talk half. Leff half.