$45M estimated to extend Festival City Polyclinic

Jun 29, 2022

 Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will soon be extending the recently commissioned Polyclinic located in Festival City, Georgetown for an estimated cost of $45 million.

The project, which opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, saw a total of seven contractors vying for the project.

The Polyclinic, which is now managed by the GPHC, was commissioned last year November and offers all services of a health centre including diagnostic services such as blood testing, x-rays, dentistry, ultra sounds and rehabilitation services.

This year, some $200 million was earmarked from this year’s budget for the facility to procure several key pieces of equipment.

Also opened at the NPTAB is the construction of maternity waiting home Mabaruma, Region One, which is estimated at #33 million and a regional pharmacy bond for Region One which is estimated at $25 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Extension of the Festival City Polyclinic

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of plumbing supplies

 

 

 

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One

Construction of Regional Pharmacy Bond, Region One

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of maternity waiting home Mabaruma, Region One

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of reinforced concrete bridge at Baramita Amerindian Reservation, Region One.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of reinforced culverts at Central Matthews Ridge, Matarkai, Region One

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Supply, delivery and installation of tender for a fire alarm and smoke detector system

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement of two hydraulic excavators for brackish water shrimp project

 

 

 

 

 

 

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Rehabilitation of drainage structure at Dartmouth, Essequibo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of head regulator and tail wall at Essequibo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

