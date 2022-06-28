World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

Latest update June 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson opened Day 2 of the tournament with a few remarks wishing the participants well, he was accompanied by Mr. Kashif Muhammad, Chairman of the National Sports Commission. The tournament was sponsored by Total Solutions and it included students of the Nursery Badminton Academy a brainchild of the Minister of Culture Youth & Sports.
The International Badminton Federation (IBF), as it was originally named (now Badminton World Federation – BWF), was established on 05 July 1934 with nine founding Member Associations. In recognition of this significant date in badminton’s history, World Badminton Day will be celebrated annually on 05 July, with activities and events.
There was special presentation made to Ms. Priyanna Ramdhani for her Academic Excellence graduating with a 3.8 GPA overall in Business Management/Sports Management Major. This award was made possible by Mr. Ramesh Sunich & Family of the Trophy Stall.
Gift Vouchers were also presented by Mr. Earl Carribon, General Manager Sol Guyana to the winners of the consolation round of the Men’s Open Doubles category and the first-place winners of the Men and Women Open Doubles Category.
The results of the tournament are as follows:
U-11 Girl’s Singles
2nd Kristin Bhagwandin
1st Eva Bowling
U-11 Boy’s Singles
3rd Lester Thomas
Manvir Sharma
2nd Francis Thomas
1st John Thomas
U-15 Girl’s Singles
3rd Malia Hayley
Himanshi Kumar
2nd Naveah Eastman
1st Mishka Beharry
U-15 Boy’s Singles
3rd Nikolas Pollard
Nathan Morrison
2nd Gabriel Felix
1st Aiden Bhagwandin
U-19 Girl’s Singles
3rd Naveah Eastman
Alyssa Dick
2nd Alima Eastman
1st Mishka Beharry
U-19 Boy’s Singles
3rd Manav Sharma
Jonathan Robinson
2nd Joanthan Debidin
1st Matthew Beharry
U-23 Girl’s Singles
3rd Alyssa Dick
Priyanka Shivnath
2nd Mishka Beharry
1st Priyanna Ramdhani
U-23 Boy’s Singles
3rd Jaurel Hendricks
Matthew Beharry
2nd Tyrese Jeffrey
1st Akili Haynes
Open Women Doubles
3rd Ayanna Watson & Emelia Ramdhani
Priyanka Shivnath & Mishka Beharry
2nd Christina Kumar & Anna Perreira
1st Priyanna Ramdhani & Ambika Ramraj
Consolation Open Men Doubles
2nd Andrew Browne & Jason Stephney
1st Matthew Klautky & Nkosi Beaton
Open Men Doubles
3rd Jaurel Hendricks & Matthew Beharry
Veerendra Bhagwandin & Anthony Stephens
2nd Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey
1st Marlon Chung & Jonathan Mangra
Jun 28, 2022The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson...
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – If Berbice has become a global tourist attraction but the Mayor of Berbice tells visitors not to come... more
Kaieteur News – The national clean-up exercise is ongoing. And it is aggravating those persons who have visceral hatred... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]