Latest update June 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

Jun 28, 2022 Sports

 

The Participants with the Hon. Minister, Charles Ramson and Executives of the Guyana Badminton Association

The winners with Mr. Earl Carribon, General Manager SOL Guyana.

The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson opened Day 2 of the tournament with a few remarks wishing the participants well, he was accompanied by Mr. Kashif Muhammad, Chairman of the National Sports Commission. The tournament was sponsored by Total Solutions and it included students of the Nursery Badminton Academy a brainchild of the Minister of Culture Youth & Sports.
The International Badminton Federation (IBF), as it was originally named (now Badminton World Federation – BWF), was established on 05 July 1934 with nine founding Member Associations. In recognition of this significant date in badminton’s history, World Badminton Day will be celebrated annually on 05 July, with activities and events.
There was special presentation made to Ms. Priyanna Ramdhani for her Academic Excellence graduating with a 3.8 GPA overall in Business Management/Sports Management Major. This award was made possible by Mr. Ramesh Sunich & Family of the Trophy Stall.
Gift Vouchers were also presented by Mr. Earl Carribon, General Manager Sol Guyana to the winners of the consolation round of the Men’s Open Doubles category and the first-place winners of the Men and Women Open Doubles Category.
The results of the tournament are as follows:
U-11 Girl’s Singles
2nd Kristin Bhagwandin
1st Eva Bowling
U-11 Boy’s Singles
3rd Lester Thomas
Manvir Sharma
2nd Francis Thomas
1st John Thomas
U-15 Girl’s Singles
3rd Malia Hayley
Himanshi Kumar
2nd Naveah Eastman
1st Mishka Beharry
U-15 Boy’s Singles
3rd Nikolas Pollard
Nathan Morrison
2nd Gabriel Felix
1st Aiden Bhagwandin
U-19 Girl’s Singles
3rd Naveah Eastman
Alyssa Dick
2nd Alima Eastman
1st Mishka Beharry
U-19 Boy’s Singles
3rd Manav Sharma
Jonathan Robinson
2nd Joanthan Debidin
1st Matthew Beharry
U-23 Girl’s Singles
3rd Alyssa Dick
Priyanka Shivnath
2nd Mishka Beharry
1st Priyanna Ramdhani
U-23 Boy’s Singles
3rd Jaurel Hendricks
Matthew Beharry
2nd Tyrese Jeffrey
1st Akili Haynes
Open Women Doubles
3rd Ayanna Watson & Emelia Ramdhani
Priyanka Shivnath & Mishka Beharry
2nd Christina Kumar & Anna Perreira
1st Priyanna Ramdhani & Ambika Ramraj
Consolation Open Men Doubles
2nd Andrew Browne & Jason Stephney
1st Matthew Klautky & Nkosi Beaton
Open Men Doubles
3rd Jaurel Hendricks & Matthew Beharry
Veerendra Bhagwandin & Anthony Stephens
2nd Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey
1st Marlon Chung & Jonathan Mangra

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

Jun 28, 2022

  The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson...
Read More
Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over E’bo

Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over...

Jun 28, 2022

Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Jun 28, 2022

BCB donates cricket gear to clubs, PMSS, Clayton Lambert donates nine boxes of cricket balls to BCB

BCB donates cricket gear to clubs, PMSS, Clayton...

Jun 28, 2022

GDF is Best Gym but VBG’s Junior Hyman adjudged Best Boxer

GDF is Best Gym but VBG’s Junior Hyman adjudged...

Jun 28, 2022

Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in Dominica and Guyana

Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in...

Jun 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Your civic duty

    Kaieteur News – The national clean-up exercise is ongoing. And it is aggravating those persons who have visceral hatred... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]