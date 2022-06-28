World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson opened Day 2 of the tournament with a few remarks wishing the participants well, he was accompanied by Mr. Kashif Muhammad, Chairman of the National Sports Commission. The tournament was sponsored by Total Solutions and it included students of the Nursery Badminton Academy a brainchild of the Minister of Culture Youth & Sports.

The International Badminton Federation (IBF), as it was originally named (now Badminton World Federation – BWF), was established on 05 July 1934 with nine founding Member Associations. In recognition of this significant date in badminton’s history, World Badminton Day will be celebrated annually on 05 July, with activities and events.

There was special presentation made to Ms. Priyanna Ramdhani for her Academic Excellence graduating with a 3.8 GPA overall in Business Management/Sports Management Major. This award was made possible by Mr. Ramesh Sunich & Family of the Trophy Stall.

Gift Vouchers were also presented by Mr. Earl Carribon, General Manager Sol Guyana to the winners of the consolation round of the Men’s Open Doubles category and the first-place winners of the Men and Women Open Doubles Category.

The results of the tournament are as follows:

U-11 Girl’s Singles

2nd Kristin Bhagwandin

1st Eva Bowling

U-11 Boy’s Singles

3rd Lester Thomas

Manvir Sharma

2nd Francis Thomas

1st John Thomas

U-15 Girl’s Singles

3rd Malia Hayley

Himanshi Kumar

2nd Naveah Eastman

1st Mishka Beharry

U-15 Boy’s Singles

3rd Nikolas Pollard

Nathan Morrison

2nd Gabriel Felix

1st Aiden Bhagwandin

U-19 Girl’s Singles

3rd Naveah Eastman

Alyssa Dick

2nd Alima Eastman

1st Mishka Beharry

U-19 Boy’s Singles

3rd Manav Sharma

Jonathan Robinson

2nd Joanthan Debidin

1st Matthew Beharry

U-23 Girl’s Singles

3rd Alyssa Dick

Priyanka Shivnath

2nd Mishka Beharry

1st Priyanna Ramdhani

U-23 Boy’s Singles

3rd Jaurel Hendricks

Matthew Beharry

2nd Tyrese Jeffrey

1st Akili Haynes

Open Women Doubles

3rd Ayanna Watson & Emelia Ramdhani

Priyanka Shivnath & Mishka Beharry

2nd Christina Kumar & Anna Perreira

1st Priyanna Ramdhani & Ambika Ramraj

Consolation Open Men Doubles

2nd Andrew Browne & Jason Stephney

1st Matthew Klautky & Nkosi Beaton

Open Men Doubles

3rd Jaurel Hendricks & Matthew Beharry

Veerendra Bhagwandin & Anthony Stephens

2nd Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey

1st Marlon Chung & Jonathan Mangra