US$120M loan to resurface Linden highway could be approved in September – Finance Minister

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is anticipating that the US$120M loan they are seeking from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to rehabilitate the Linden –Soesdyke highway, would be approved in September.

This is according to Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh who mentioned on Friday at a contract signing ceremony that a team from the Bank is currently in Guyana and is in discussion with the Ministry of Public Works about the project. “Right now as we speak a team is present in Guyana from the Islamic Development Bank working with their counter parts at the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Finance on the Linden to Soesdyke road. That project we anticipate being approved in September of this year which would see the Soesdyke-Linden Highway subject to a major upgrade,” he explained.

The IsDB team which is in the country since last week is led by Mr. Atiq Ahmad, Lead Global Transport Specialist -Economic and Social Infrastructure Department, General Directorate for Global Practices & Partnerships of the IsDB. The Linden-Soesdyke highway is the main road link that connects Guyana’s coast to the mining town of Linden and the country’s interior regions.

If the loan from the Bank is approved, it will be added to the $2.6B that was allocated for the project in this year’s budget for the rehabilitation of the highway. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo had stated at an outreach in Linden back in March that much-needed rehabilitation work is needed for the highway. He noted that while the government has spent money repairing the road, because of exhaustive use, it has returned to a dilapidated state over time.

In 2021, the government spent about $150 million to upgrade sections of the roadway as well as drainage works. Despite this, following a trip to the mining town, the VP stated that “the highway is in a horrible state; it is in a bad state coming up here.”

According to Jagdeo, the works entail the paving of the 72-kilometre highway from the junction all the way into Linden. While mentioning that the government is looking to repair the highway, Minister Singh also stated that currently too, discussions are ongoing on another infrastructural project that is opening up a new four lane highway along the East Coast, from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau.

“Right now as we speak work is ongoing and discussions are ongoing on opening up a new four lane highway along the East Coast from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau with further work planned for beyond all the way to Rosignol…In fact, I’m speaking here of the alignment along the existing railway embankment road. Widening that existing railway embankment road to a new four-lane highway from Sheriff Street to orange Nassau,” he said.

These road projects he explained are not only to improve the ease of commute or opening new lands for productive activity, but also to improve connectivity within the country and with neighbouring counterparts. “Each one of these projects must not be seen as standalone or isolated projects unconnected with an elaborate and comprehensive master plan, an elaborate and comprehensive plan for transformation of infrastructure across Guyana and that plan includes improve connectivity with our neighbours; the road to Brazil and of course the bridge across the Corentyne River…” Singh related.