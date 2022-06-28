Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over E’bo

Alvin Mohabir bagged six wickets to lead Demerara to a 139-run victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board inter county U17 50-over competition commenced on Sunday at LBI.

Demerara posted a challenging 205-8, batting first. Opener Jadon Campbell top scored with 47, while Romeo Deonarain made 23, Sachin Balgobin 22, Mohabir 21 and Jonathan Van Lange 18. Shaaziff Mohamed took 2-19; Gulcharran Chulai had 1-11 from 10 economical overs. There was also one wicket each for Gladewin Henry, Rajindra Rambali, Thaddeus Lovell and Bruce Vincent.

Essequibo were bowled out for 66 in 34.5 overs. Shaaziff Mohamed made 21 and Benny Persaud 15. Five batsmen failed to score as Mohabir bagged 6-11, Dillon Ramsaroop took 2-9 while Sachin Balgobin and Sasenarine Harricharran had one each. Mohabir was named man-of-the-match.