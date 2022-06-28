Latest update June 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner, 23 dies as pit collapses at Sand Hill backdam

Jun 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Akeem Khan of Lot 37, Old Housing Scheme, Bartica was on Sunday killed in a mining pit incident at Sand Hill backdam, Cuyuni River.

Dead, Akeem Khan.

Kaieteur News understands that Khan was the owner of a dredging /mining operation in the Sand Hill area.
On Sunday, Khan along with one of his employee, a 25-year-old miner of Friendship East Bank Demerara, was jetting in his mining pit.

However, around 16:30hrs the walls of the pit began to cave at which time the two men began running to safety but Khan’s feet got caught in the jetting hose and while his employee made it out of the pit he got covered by the sand.
The employee raised an alarm and Wayne David, a 52-year-old miner of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, ran to the scene. David along with the employee began to dig for Khan and after about 10 minutes, they found Khan’s motionless body.

The matter was reported to the Bartica Police Station and Khan’s body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital for further examination. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

Jun 28, 2022

  The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson...
Read More
Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over E’bo

Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over...

Jun 28, 2022

Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Jun 28, 2022

BCB donates cricket gear to clubs, PMSS, Clayton Lambert donates nine boxes of cricket balls to BCB

BCB donates cricket gear to clubs, PMSS, Clayton...

Jun 28, 2022

GDF is Best Gym but VBG’s Junior Hyman adjudged Best Boxer

GDF is Best Gym but VBG’s Junior Hyman adjudged...

Jun 28, 2022

Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in Dominica and Guyana

Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in...

Jun 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Your civic duty

    Kaieteur News – The national clean-up exercise is ongoing. And it is aggravating those persons who have visceral hatred... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]