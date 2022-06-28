Miner, 23 dies as pit collapses at Sand Hill backdam

Latest update June 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Akeem Khan of Lot 37, Old Housing Scheme, Bartica was on Sunday killed in a mining pit incident at Sand Hill backdam, Cuyuni River.
Kaieteur News understands that Khan was the owner of a dredging /mining operation in the Sand Hill area.
On Sunday, Khan along with one of his employee, a 25-year-old miner of Friendship East Bank Demerara, was jetting in his mining pit.
However, around 16:30hrs the walls of the pit began to cave at which time the two men began running to safety but Khan’s feet got caught in the jetting hose and while his employee made it out of the pit he got covered by the sand.
The employee raised an alarm and Wayne David, a 52-year-old miner of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, ran to the scene. David along with the employee began to dig for Khan and after about 10 minutes, they found Khan’s motionless body.
The matter was reported to the Bartica Police Station and Khan’s body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital for further examination. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
