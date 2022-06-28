Man wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for 36-year-old Leron Patterson for allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend.

The last known addresses of Patterson were listed as La Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara and Essequibo. Anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of Patterson is asked to contact the nearest police station.

According to reports, on May 17, 2022, Sharon Hoppie of Lot 32, Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown, almost lost her life after Patterson reportedly invaded her bedroom and stabbed her to the neck and abdomen. Patterson and Hoppie had separated two months prior to the incident and the woman was already with someone else.

Just after midnight on May 16, Patterson had showed up at Hoppie’s residence when he saw the woman’s new boyfriend leaving. The two men got into a misunderstanding and after they settled the argument, Hoppie allowed Patterson to sleep over because it was late for him to go home. Hoppie had told the police that she went to bed around 02:00hrs but was awakened out of her sleep with her ex standing over her with a knife in his hand. She reportedly tried to fight him off but he managed to stab her twice before escaping. Her screams alerted neighbours who rushed to her assistance and took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The woman was treated while Patterson went into hiding.