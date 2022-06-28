Guyanese killed by Venezuelans died of haemorrhage, multiple incise wounds

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination conducted on the body of 34-year-old Kenwayne Duguid, has revealed that he died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incise wounds.

The examination was done on Monday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh. Duguid was on Sunday morning killed allegedly by three Venezuelan nationals during a brawl at Lot 12 De Kindren Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara. When the police arrived on the scene, Duguid’s body was in a drain. The police reported that chop wounds were seen on the left and right fingers, hand, four stab wounds to his chest, three stab wounds to his right leg and multiple chops to his head and a rope was tied around his legs and neck.

Kaieteur News had reported that about 22:00hrs on Saturday June 25, 2022, Duguid visited the location and asked for 22-year-old Jessica Ortiz, a female Venezuelan national who lives in De Kinderen. However, the woman was not at the house and the landlord informed him that she was not there. The report further stated that around 03:30hrs Sunday, the landlord said that he heard loud screams. He indicated to the police that when he checked, he noticed Duguid pulling the 22-year-old woman by her hair, while another Venezuelan woman held on to his waist from the back.

It was reported that the landlord then rushed to the area and he witnessed Duguid and two women fighting in a drain. One of the women was reportedly armed with a knife which she used to stab Duguid to his leg, while a male Venezuelan was holding Duguid around his neck. According to the police report, the man then armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Duguid several chops about his body. The suspects then used a rope and tied Duguid’s legs and left him in the drain.

Duguid’s body was handed over to his relatives, and one of his allege killers is in police custody, and the other two suspects are still to be apprehended.