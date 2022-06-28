Grove man dies after crashing into dead cow

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old Cambio dealer died early Monday morning after his vehicle reportedly collided with a dead cow along the new Diamond Access Road.

Dead is Vishraykanand Narayan of Lot 8 Downer Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Police in a report stated that around 00:30hrs on Monday Narayan and his wife 46-year-old Geeta Sammy who was seated in the front were heading south along the eastern side of the access road when Narayan collided with a dead cow which was lying on the side of the roadway.

As a result of the collision, Narayan reportedly lost control of his vehicle which then toppled several times and collided with a concrete culvert situated along the road where it remained stationary causing him and his wife to receive injuries about their bodies.

The injured couple was picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Police said Sammy was treated for minor abrasions about her body and sent away while Narayan was admitted suffering from a fractured shoulder and pelvis. Due to the severity of his injuries the man was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was further seen and examined by a doctor. Narayan who was admitted into the male surgical ward succumbed to his injuries around 06:55hrs yesterday. His body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the accident has since been launched.