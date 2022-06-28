Eccles man found with cocaine, ammo

Kaieteur News – Fifty-two-year-old Andrew Morgan was on Monday morning arrested after a search was conducted at his Lot 142 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara house, and a quantity of cocaine and a firearm with ammunition were unearthed.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), acting on intelligence CANU officers conducted a narcotics operation at the aforementioned property. A search was conducted in the presence of the lone occupant Morgan, and it resulted in the discovery of a quantity of cocaine, 27 nine mm rounds, one .32 Taurus firearm, along with one magazine, and 25 matching .32 rounds.As such, Morgan was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the firearm, ammunition, and narcotics. CANU reported that the narcotics were tested and confirmed to be cocaine with a total weight of 3.27 kg and a street value of approximately $ 3.5million.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Notably, Morgan is the brother of Peter Morgan, who was deported back to Guyana in 2015 after completing a 10 year sentence in the United States of America for drug trafficking.