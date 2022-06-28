Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Former Guyana and West Indies one-day player Royston Crandon and Guyana and West Indies under-19 all-rounder Matthew Nandu churned out excellent performances for JB Masters in the continuation of the 2022 Toronto District Cricket Association Super9 50-overs competition.

On Saturday at King City, JB Masters beat Toronto Cricket Club by 177 runs while at Iceland venue the following day, JB Masters whipped Mississauga Ramblers by nine wickets.

For Saturday’s game, Crandon slammed a cameo 33-ball 58, laced with four fours and five sixes while Nandu hit 46 as their team piled up a massive 308-8 from the 50-overs and then bowled out Toronto Cricket Club for 131 in the 28th over.

Other notable scorers were Canadian player Saad Bin Zafar with 76 while skipper Varun Sehdev contributed 53.

Seamer Matthew Seepersaud grabbed three wickets for 61 from his maximum ten overs.

In Toronto Cricket Club’s innings, Raghu Soogoor made 50 as fast-bowler and Trinidadian Allert Atiba took 4-39 while leg-spinner Kairav Sharma with 3-26 from six overs.

On Sunday, Nandu scored an unbeaten, impressive 36 as JB Masters got the better of Mississauga Ramblers in the 11 overs. The Ramblers combination only made 64 off 28 overs with Jash Shah making 20.

Sharam led the way with 3-9 from four overs while Sehdev collected 3-16 in his eight-over spell. Sheel Patel claimed 2-14 from six overs to be contributive. Another ex-Guyana fast-bowler Jeremy Gordon represented JB Master took 1-5 from three overs. Gordon also represented Canada at the highest level.

The competition continues on Sunday with a list of matches as JB Masters colliding with Centurions Cricket Club at King City.