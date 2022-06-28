Boy 4 killed in Canje accident

Latest update June 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an accident that occurred on the Canefield Public Road, East Canje, Berbice, which claimed the life of 4-year-old Daniel Major of 2nd Street Inslington Village, East Bank Berbice.
The accident occurred on Sunday June 26, 2022, about 19:45 hours and involved Hire Car (HA 9700) driven by Claudwin Mc Donald, aged 21 years of Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, police said in a press release. Initial enquiries disclosed that motorcar HA 9700 driven by the 21-year-old man was proceeding north along the Canefield Public Road, when the 4-year-old, who was alone at the said time allegedly attempted to cross from west to east and ended up in the path of the car. The driver, in an attempt to avoid hitting the child, applied brakes and swerved left, police reported. Despite the driver’s effort, the right side front of the car collided with the child.
As a result of the collision, the four-year-old suffered injuries about his body. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted a patient in the accident and emergency unit suffering from a fractured rib. Unfortunately, Major passed away around 10:45 hours Monday at the said hospital while receiving treatment. A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed a reading of .00% microgram. The body of Major is at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
