Latest update June 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A Historic Win for Guyana!

Jun 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Congratulations to our very own Miss Teen India Guyana – Beauty Razack for winning the Miss Teen India Worldwide 2022 pageant, which was held on Friday, 24-Jun-2022 at the Royal Albert Palace, New Jersey. Photography by Tony Tone

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

World Badminton Day Tournament concludes

Jun 28, 2022

  The Guyana Badminton Association’s World Badminton Day Tournament came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Charles Ramson...
Read More
Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over E’bo

Mohabir bowls Demerara to convincing win over...

Jun 28, 2022

Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Crandon, Nandu help JB Masters to two victories

Jun 28, 2022

BCB donates cricket gear to clubs, PMSS, Clayton Lambert donates nine boxes of cricket balls to BCB

BCB donates cricket gear to clubs, PMSS, Clayton...

Jun 28, 2022

GDF is Best Gym but VBG’s Junior Hyman adjudged Best Boxer

GDF is Best Gym but VBG’s Junior Hyman adjudged...

Jun 28, 2022

Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in Dominica and Guyana

Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in...

Jun 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Your civic duty

    Kaieteur News – The national clean-up exercise is ongoing. And it is aggravating those persons who have visceral hatred... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]