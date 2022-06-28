5 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 15 new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported that five patients are presently admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

The Ministry, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard also recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,114. The dashboard also shows that there are 27 persons in institutional isolation, 883 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 64,948 persons have recovered from the virus.

