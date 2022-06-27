World Badminton Day tournament staged

The Guyana Badminton Association Friday ran off the World Badminton Day Tournament to commemorate World Badminton Day, this being the first of its kind.

The tournament was sponsored by Total Solutions and it included students of the Nursery Badminton Academy a brainchild of the Minister of Culture Youth & Sports, Charles Ramson Jr. The enthusiasm shown by the students to be participating in a national badminton tournament was overwhelming, a release from the association noted. The Guyana Badminton Association is very pleased with their progress.

What is World Badminton Day?

According to the Badminton World Federation World Badminton Day brings people and communities together to experience fun and inclusive badminton, through a variety of active, engaging, and innovative badminton events. These events will take place globally over the same period of time. While events may range in size, location, and focus; the common theme to celebrate and promote badminton will be shared by all.

When is World Badminton Day?

05 July

The International Badminton Federation (IBF), as it was originally named (now Badminton World Federation – BWF), was established on 05 July 1934 with nine founding Member Associations. In recognition of this significant date in badminton’s history, World Badminton Day will be celebrated annually on 05 July, with activities and events delivered throughout this week.

The BWF is also promoting Gender Equality in Badminton through this tournament hence it was ranoff by the women of the Guyana Badminton Association. Mrs. Ayanna Watson (VP), Ms. Priyanna Ramdhani (National Ladies Champion & Coach at the Badminton Academy) and Mrs. Emelia Ramdhani with the assistance of the other wonderful, strong and powerful women in the sport of Badminton in Guyana.

The results of the matches played were:

Boys Under 11 Singles

Lester Thomas defeated Ashton Ramdhani 21-13

In semifinals John Thomas defeated Lester Thomas 21-8

And Francis Thomas defeated Francis Manvir Sharma 21-17

Under 11 Girls Singles

Eva Bowling defeated Kristen Bowling 21-4

Under 15 Boy’s Singles

Adeeb Zaman lost to Nikolas Pollard 7-21, 21-13, 21-16

John Thomas lost to Nathan Morrison 21-18, 21-16

Jaquan Nedd lost to Gabriel Felix 21-15, 21-9

Under 15 Girl’s Singles

Genieve Bookram lost to Malia Hayley 21-15, 21-9

Mishka Behasrry defeated Malia Haley 21-5, 21-4 in the semi-finals

Naveah Eastman defeated Himanshi Kumar in the semi-finals 21-8, 21-11 retired

Under 19 Boy’s Singles

Round 1

Zacahry Persaud defeated Jedidiah Uwagboe 21-18, 19-21, 21-19

Raah Russell defeated VinaiDatt 21-9, 21-23

Frank Waddell defeated Juan Ferreira 21-17, 21-19

Round 2

Matthew Beharry defeated Zachary Persaud 21-5, 21-5

Jonathan Robinson defeated Raah Russell 21-15, 21-11

Manav Sharman defeated Haresh Persaud 21-10, 21-8

Frank Waddell defeated Jonathan Debidin 21-8, 21-12

Girl’s Under 19 Singles

Round 1

Naveah Eastman defeated Genvieve Bookram 21-5, 21-8

Alima Eastman defeated Malia Haley 21-12, 21-12

Alyssa Dick gained a walkover from Himanshi Kumar

Round 2

Mishka Beharry defeated Naveah Eastman 21-4, 21-10

Under 23 Boy’s Singles

Nkosi Beaton defeated Manav Sharma 21-5, 21-12

Akili Hayens defeated Jonathan Debidin 21-14, 21-7

Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Ajave Singh 21-9, 21-7

Under 23 Girl’s Singles

Alyssa Dick defeated Alima Eastman 21-10, 21-7

Mishka Beharry defeated Jayde DaSilva 21-10, 21-7

Priyanna Rmadhani and Priyanka Shivnath gained a bye to the next round

Open Men’s Doubles

Round 1

Nkosi Beaton & Matthew Klautky defeated Nathan Morrison & Gabriel Felix 21-10, 21-5 the latter two will go on the consolation draw, while Klautky & Beaton will advance to the next round in the main draw

Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Haresh Persaud &VinaiDatt21-4, 21-4the latter two will go on the consolation draw while Haynes & Jeffrey will advance to the next round in the main draw

Haymant Cush Ramdhani & Wen Chen defeated Andrew Browne & Jason Stephney21-8, 21-10 the latter two will go on the consolation draw while Ramdhani & Chen will advance to the next round in the main draw

Mahender & Manav Sharma defeated Raah Russell & Frank Waddell 21-3, 21-17 the latter two will go on the consolation draw while the Sharmas will advance to the next round in the main draw.

Jaurel Hendricks & Matthew Beharry defeated Jedidiah Uwagboe & Juan Ferreira 21-01, 21-7 the latter two will go on the consolation draw while Hendricks & Beharry will advance to the next round in the main draw.

Verendra Bhagwandin & Anthony Stephens defeated Adeeb Zaman & Nikolas Pollard 21-5, 21-6 the latter two will go on the consolation draw while Bhagwandin & Stephens will advance to the next round in the main draw.

Andrew Browne & Joanthan Debidin gained a walkover to the next round in the main draw.

Ajave Singh & Matthew Phang defeated Aiden Bhagwandin& Zachary Persaud21-17, 21-11 the latter two will go on the consolation draw while Singh & Phang will advance to the next round in the main draw.

Marlon Chung & Jonathan Mangra defeated Matthew Klautky & Nkosi Beaton 21-9, 21-11 the latter two will go on the consolation draw while Chung & Mangra will advance to the next round in the main draw.

Round 2

Jaurel Hendricks & Matthew Beharry defeated Mahender & Manav Sharma, 21-11, 21-4

Open Women’s Doubles

Round 1

Priyanna Ramdhani & Ambika Rmaraj defeated Alima & Asiya Eastman 21-3, 21-7

Ayanna Watson & Emelia Ramdhani defeated Deandra Assing & Jayde DaSilva 21-13, 21-7

Priyanka Shivanth & Mishka Beharry defeated Naveah Eastman & Malia Hayley 21-0, 21-4

Chrstina Kumar & Anna Perreira defeated Alyssa Dick & Naiomi Persaud 21-6, 21-6

Round 2

Christina Kumar & Anna Perreira defeated Miskha Beharry & Priyanka Shivnath 21-14, 21-9

The tournament continued yesterday in the semi-finals and finals and the consolation round of the Open Men’s Doubles.