Wedding gone wild!

– After 20 years on the run, man who killed wife captured while marrying another

Kaieteur News – Guests on Saturday night were stunned when police barged into a wedding party and arrested the bridegroom who was on the run for twenty years for allegedly killing his wife.

The wanted suspect identified as Gautier Jerome Fernandes, 51, was captured by police while marrying another woman at Onderneeming/Sand Pit area on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Fernandes had allegedly almost severed the neck of his first wife, Roshinie Sooklall, with a knife on January 25, 2002, in the Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Squatting Community while she was heading to her brother’s home in the company of a female friend.

Sooklall was only 22-years-old when she was brutally murdered. She had started living home with Fernandes at the age of 18 and their union produced three children but she was forced to leave him and return to her brother’s home because he was very abusive.

Fernandes was allegedly angry with her for leaving him; he murdered her in the presence of the female friend. After killing the woman, he had escaped with their children and had been the run since but a recent tip off brought his freedom from the law to an abrupt end. Kaieteur News understands that a sting operation was set-up to track his movements and detectives decided to move in and captured him on his wedding day. They handcuffed him during the celebrations while he was still dressed in a posh suit.

Kaieteur News visited the location where police made the arrest and was told that Fernandes had been living there with the woman who he was marrying Saturday for a number of years. It is unclear if she knew that Fernandes was an alleged wife killer. When Kaieteur News contacted her yesterday, she related that she is still in a state of shock and declined to make any further comments on the matter.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Sooklall have taken to Facebook to express relief that he has been arrested. They said he must face the full brunt of the law and believe that Sooklall’s soul will now rest in peace because her killer has been captured. Fernandes is currently in police custody at the Anna Regina Police Station.