Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre receives Orthopedic gear

Kaieteur News – With continued support from Guyanese abroad, the Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation donated several pieces of orthopedic items to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The contribution was made possible through Patsy Downey and Faiyaz Alli of the United Kingdom, with assistance from Guyanese in the USA and UK.

“We are currently observing Rehab Week so we are thankful for this donation and we are also opened to contributions of this kind by anyone who wants to support the centre,” said Administrator of the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Ashford Ambedkar. Also present at the handing over of items were members of the Rehabilitation Centre, Stacy Johnson, Denise Wharton and Bibi Sanlall. The orthopedic gear was presented by Fardeen Alli and Fariza Hassain of the Diaspora Unit.