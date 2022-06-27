Only thanks and gratitude for the lower levels of public servants

Dear Editor,

Please allow me a space to wish each and every public servant in this country a happy belated Public Service Day. Special kudos to the teachers, the doctors, the nurses and the police for doing the job, particularly those who found a way to make their work meaningful. We should not just keep our thanks for the seniors; however, as the cleaners, the typist clerks, the labourers, drivers and office assistants as well.

Editor, I note with deep concern that only thanks and gratitude is being expressed to the lower classes of public servants, many of whom go beyond the call of duty to serve the public, and yet do not get paid any overtime.

Many serve for years and years and never see a promotion. I recall a Ministry thanking someone for serving 20+ years…as an Accounts Clerk. Imagine that, serving for 20+ years and getting the retirement package of a GS 2 employee. That Ministry ought to be ashamed of themselves. And not just that Ministry.

Nearly every Ministry and Government Agency in this country practice this same nonsense. It is no wonder that the young people use the public service to just save and get out as soon as possible. There is no incentive for them to move up and have a career in the public service. All this is frustration for these young people who simply want to do good, efficient and effective work. Instead, what they get is an insecure bunch of supervisors and such who are keen to preserve the status quo, and a decisively weak union who cannot do anything but make demands and not follow up with action. We need action! And taking action is not the same as being political, as some in the Government camp would like you to think.

We need those benefits that make an impact on the lives of public service! Create better incentives for public servants to elevate themselves. Yes, there is a time off to attend UG and scholarships provided but how can you afford the $20,000 passage per month for Berbicians, for example, to attend UG? With only two campuses, only residents in Regions 3, 4 and 6 can really benefit.

There can and should be a reimbursement scheme for Public Servants who are pursuing studies at their own expenses. Why is it that the government is not doing this, instead of taking on GOAL Scholarships? Would it not be more rewarding and money well spent?

Editor, I do not mean for this letter to be taken maliciously, but I do believe that Guyanese do not respect public servants and rightly or wrongly, our leaders need to get busy working on this aspect, since their image will ultimately be affected by the performance of public servants. Finally, the long and much awaited delay of the appointment of the Public Service Commission has not gone unnoticed.

Regards,

Amir Khan