Nursing and Midwives Council appointed under new law

Jun 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – In accordance with the Nurses and Midwives Act No. 7 of 2022, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has appointed a board to serve as members of the Nursing Council from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, members of the Council are expected to hold office for three years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment or re-election. The Council is also expected to elect from among its members, a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson, and other officers as it considers fit.
The Nursing and Midwives Council is mandated to evaluate and register nurses, midwives and nursing assistants seeking to operate in Guyana.
The members of the new Nursing and Midwives Council are Ms. Nalinie Dass-Sutton – Chief Nursing Officer (ex officio); Ms. Chandroutie Persaud – Representative Health Services Education; Ms. Shivani Ramdihol- Director Nursing Services Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; Dr. Noel Holder – Representative Nursing Programme, University of Guyana; Ms. Donette Gullen – Representative Guyana Nurses Association; Ms. Maria Francois – Representative Midwives Association of Guyana; Dr. Dave Paguntalan – Representative Private Nursing School (Texila American University); Ms. Meshel Sampson-Williams – Representative School of Nursing; Ms. Leta Hoodith – Midwife; Ms. Nicola Nero – Technical Officer, Ministry of Health; Debra Singh – Legal Representative Ministry of Legal Affairs; Mr. Sharir Chan – Guyana Cancer Society; Ms. Peggy Allicock – Registered Nurse; Ms. Banmattie Salim – Registered Nurse; Ms. Raheema Rahaman – Nursing Assistant; and Ms. Chanmattie Persaud – Nursing Assistant.
The Nurses and Midwives Act 2022 makes provision for the registration and regulation of nurses, midwives and nursing assistants.
The new legislation, among other things, provides for the establishment the Nurses and Midwives Council, thereby setting out the functions and powers of the body, allowing it to appoint committees.

