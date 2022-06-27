Missing bartender found dead

– police say red marks seen around her neck

Kaieteur News – The search for 19-year-old mother of one, Anisa Miguel who went missing on June 17 last, came to a tragic end on Sunday after a Brazilian miner spotted her remains floating in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Her decomposing body was located around 10:30hrs some four miles away from Martin’s Landing, the place where she was last seen alive, and bore a red mark around the neck, police have confirmed. The miner had contacted police and ranks headed to the area known as Baboon Island, Middle Mazaruni. They reported that the remains were afloat in a facedown position and clad in a pair of blue jeans and pink top. She had no footwear on and there was a red mark around her neck leading detectives to suspect that there could be some foul play involved.

Miguel’s body was taken to the Enachu Police Station where it awaits transportation to Georgetown for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the bar owner and two sales girls who were last seen with her on the night she went missing remain in police custody as the investigation continue. Miguel’s employer had alleged that she had left her business place on June 17 to accompany two salesgirls on a trip to Martin’s Landing. They were taken in a speedboat captained by one of her employer’s workers. One of the sales girls had even taken a “selfie” of them travelling together in the boat heading to the location. They had reportedly gone there to sell perfumes.

Miguel was later seen drinking with them and other individuals at a bar. The boat captain had returned to pick them up but reportedly saw all of them drunk. It was further alleged that Miguel was “knocked out” and the boat captain did not want to take her on his boat. The owner of the establishment where she was seen drinking had reportedly taken the girl in and promised to take care of her but she went missing. Claims were also made that she was last seen dancing with a male patron before she disappeared. However, since the media reports surfaced, many persons have come forward claiming otherwise. They agreed that Miguel was indeed intoxicated but was never left at the business place. Instead, they are alleging that Miguel had left the drinking spot with the sales girls and headed for the boat.