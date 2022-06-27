Matthews receives 4 individual Awards as B’dos win CG United Super50 title & Jamaica win T20 Blaze

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Last Saturday evening at the Poolside of the Ramada Princess Hotel in Guyana the ambience was absolutely stunning as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) pulled out all the stops to organise a Gala Closing and Presentation Dinner to honour the Ladies from the six teams that participated in just concluded CG United Super50 and T20 Blaze and those who helped to make the Event a success story.

President of GCB Bissoon Singh noted that his team had hastily arranged the Event which included musical renditions performed by one of Guyana’s most talented singers, Calvin Burnette, since CWI felt time limitations would have been an issue since the teams were set to depart Guyana early yesterday.

Singh congrautled Jamaica for dethroning Barbados in the T20 Blaze and Barbados for retaining their 50-over title, adding the GCB has noted with great satisfaction that the games were all played with high levels of competitiveness and in true sporting spirit reflective of the Caribbean Unity.

“We at the GCB are proud to have hosted these tournaments and although the Weather wasn’t always favourable, most of the games were played to completion and for that we extend thanks to our hard working ground staff at the Guyana National Stadium. The Stadium has already earned the reputation of being one of the fastest drying grounds in international cricket,” posited Singh, who also thanked the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson, whom he reminded played First-Division cricket in Guyana.

While admitting that more female cricket has to be played in Guyana in areas like Demerara and Essequibo and by extent across the Region where the female game is not taken as seriously as Men’s cricket, Singh said that it is expected that the talented ladies who participated in these tournaments are provided with the necessary next step training and more competitions to continue both their group and individual cricket progress.

“We also hope that they explore cricket related opportunities in careers like Match Referees, Coaches, Scorers, Curators, Administrators and broadcasters. These opportunities are rapidly growing, allowing females to earn a living as paid Professionals,” continued the GCB Head who is also a Director on the CWI.

“We at the GCB are extremely pleased with the commitment of National, Regional and Global authorities to develop and sustain women’s cricket in much the same manner as Men’s cricket,” Singh told the gathering which included the Players, Umpires, GCB Officals and a few from the media.

Singh, President of the Demerara Cricket Board and the East Coast Cricket Board, also mentioned that Dr Ranjisingh Bobby Ramroop, the Franchise holder of the Guyana Amazon Warriors made a generous contribution to the closing ceremony, while thanking His Excellency, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his continued support and encouragement as the GCB pursues its mandate to develop cricket at all levels across Guyana.

Fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh, who has the most Test wickets by a West Indies (519), also gave brief remarks and thanked Stefani Taylor for her contribution to West Indies cricket as a player and leader while congratulating Hayley Matthews on her appointment as West Indies Captain.

Barbados and new West Indies Captain Matthews received four individual awards Saturday night as Barbados captured the CG United Super50 for the third consecutive time after winning for the first time in 2015. The Bajan Ladies finished Runners-up to Jamaica in the T20 Blaze.

Matthews, a 24-year-old right-handed batter and off-spinner took the Awards for ‘Most Runs’ (187, Ave 62.33) in the Super50, ‘Most Runs’ (191, Ave 95.50) in the T20 Blaze, for Best All-rounder in the Super50 with eight wickets. Bajan pacer Aaliyah Alleyne also had eight scalps in the 50-over format.

Bajan Knight twins, Kycia and Kyshona, finished second and third respectively behind Matthews in the Super50 runs aggregate.

Matthews also captured six wickets in the T20 Blaze to take the Best All-rounder award in that format with fellow Bajan Pacer Shanika Bruce getting the Award for ‘Most wickets (9) in the T20 Blaze.

The Jamaican pair of Chinelle Henry and Vanessa Watts (9 each) shared the Award for Most Wickets in the Super50 after side had captured it’s third T20 Blaze title after winning their first two in 2012 (inaugural tournament) and 2013.

Barbados had won the T20 Blaze in Guyana in the last two tournaments in Guyana in 2018 and 2019,

Every player from each team along with the Managers and Coaches were presented with a limited commemorative (Guy) $2,000 coin while the winners and runners-up were presented with Medals and a trophy.

Guyana finished fourth in both tournaments.