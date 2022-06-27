Hiding in plain sight

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is in the market for a new location for its offices and is looking at sites in the suburbs of the city. If it succeeds it will, as a generator of a high volume of traffic, continue to contribute to jams and delays that degrade the quality of the urban commute.

But commuting experience could, in the long run, be richer if the agency succeeds in getting a spot in the proposed inland Silica City to which the newly built rapid transit roads will facilitate an exodus of related services, a process that will, over time, result in an appreciable improvement in the traffic troubled Georgetown. But, like the elephant in the room, this scenario will be hard to see as long as the search remains focused on the suburbs.

Mr. Fitzroy